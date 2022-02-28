Alembic Global Advisors Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Huntsman (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Alembic Global Advisors in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $48.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Alembic Global Advisors’ target price points to a potential upside of 18.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HUN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Huntsman from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.73.

Shares of HUN stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,912. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.92. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $41.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.41.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 12.36%. Huntsman’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Huntsman will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Starboard Value LP increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 18,026,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $628,755,000 after acquiring an additional 6,428,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Huntsman by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,625,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $440,362,000 after acquiring an additional 40,163 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Huntsman by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,512,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,034,000 after buying an additional 21,699 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Huntsman by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,314,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,437,000 after buying an additional 1,444,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Huntsman by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,423,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,471,000 after buying an additional 352,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

