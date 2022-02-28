Alien Worlds Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges (TLM)

Alien Worlds (CURRENCY:TLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. Over the last seven days, Alien Worlds has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. Alien Worlds has a total market cap of $97.88 million and $81.20 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alien Worlds coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000264 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00044153 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,802.26 or 0.06905318 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,347.38 or 0.99423779 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00045996 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00052271 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Alien Worlds Profile

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,189,345,239 coins and its circulating supply is 914,030,370 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

Alien Worlds Coin Trading

