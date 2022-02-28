Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) to report ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Allakos’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.09) and the lowest is ($1.93). Allakos reported earnings per share of ($0.86) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allakos will report full-year earnings of ($4.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.20) to ($4.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($4.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.66) to ($1.39). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Allakos.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALLK. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Allakos from $230.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Allakos from $122.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Lifesci Capital cut shares of Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Allakos from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

Shares of ALLK opened at $5.58 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.69. Allakos has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $127.04.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allakos by 246.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after buying an additional 51,668 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Allakos by 76.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allakos by 18.9% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allakos by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 601,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,640,000 after buying an additional 13,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Allakos by 52.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 169,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,960,000 after buying an additional 58,351 shares during the last quarter. 61.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

