Alliance Global Partners Trims Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Target Price to $11.00

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Alliance Global Partners from $14.50 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Alimera Sciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alimera Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alimera Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

Shares of ALIM opened at $4.70 on Friday. Alimera Sciences has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $12.25. The stock has a market cap of $32.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.99.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.17). Alimera Sciences had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $1,137,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Alimera Sciences by 170.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Alimera Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in Alimera Sciences by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 17,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alimera Sciences by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. 28.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.