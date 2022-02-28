Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.06% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of single-tenant net lease commercial properties. Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is based in Daytona Beach, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PINE. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.21.

Shares of PINE opened at $19.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $223.15 million, a P/E ratio of 112.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.48 and a 200 day moving average of $18.89. Alpine Income Property Trust has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $21.07.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 1.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $86,521.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINE. Goff John C purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $10,718,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,179,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,717,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,840,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 223,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 70,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

