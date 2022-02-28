Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Price Target Lowered to C$74.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ASGTF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Altus Group from C$78.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.00.

ASGTF stock opened at $39.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.77. Altus Group has a 52 week low of $38.76 and a 52 week high of $56.13.

Altus Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altus Group Ltd. provides independent advisory services, and software and data solutions to the global commercial real estate industry. It operates through the following segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. Altus Analytics provides data, analytics software, and technology-related services.

