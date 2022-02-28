Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Price Target Lowered to C$74.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ASGTF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Altus Group from C$78.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.00.

ASGTF stock opened at $39.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.77. Altus Group has a 52 week low of $38.76 and a 52 week high of $56.13.

Altus Group Ltd. provides independent advisory services, and software and data solutions to the global commercial real estate industry. It operates through the following segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. Altus Analytics provides data, analytics software, and technology-related services.

