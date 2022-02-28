American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Upgraded to Overweight by Wells Fargo & Company

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $101.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $93.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.90% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.78.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

AEP opened at $89.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.41. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $91.66. The company has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.35.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total transaction of $188,811.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total transaction of $91,195.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,364 shares of company stock valued at $637,279 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $354,042,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,461,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,814,000 after buying an additional 1,910,807 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,376,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,997 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 3,847.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,511,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,398,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,681 shares in the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.