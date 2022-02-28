American International Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $12,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WWD. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Woodward by 114.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after buying an additional 288,545 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Woodward in the second quarter worth $4,825,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 7.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 30.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 217,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,700,000 after acquiring an additional 50,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 33.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 370,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,534,000 after buying an additional 91,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

WWD opened at $122.96 on Monday. Woodward, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $130.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.90%.

In other Woodward news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,121,068.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Truist Financial upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.50.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

