American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 50,408 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $11,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MPC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 120,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after buying an additional 13,715 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $2,906,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 26.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 41,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $1,792,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $76.54 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $50.19 and a 52 week high of $81.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.70. The firm has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MPC. Cowen boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

