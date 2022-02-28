American International Group Inc. Has $13.19 Million Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 270,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,268 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $13,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 8.3% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,851,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,781 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the second quarter worth $241,089,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 12.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,307,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,269,000 after purchasing an additional 463,517 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 20.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,480,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,891,000 after acquiring an additional 594,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 8.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,833,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,281,000 after acquiring an additional 232,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, Director John D. Rayis purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.44 per share, with a total value of $25,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $1,657,555.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AIRC opened at $52.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.94 and its 200-day moving average is $51.94. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $55.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.72%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

