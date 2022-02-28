American International Group Inc. Sells 1,101 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,486 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $12,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSI. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 50.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1,534.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 28,165 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 38.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth about $50,000. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.18.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $222.60 on Monday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.79 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The stock has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $241.89 and a 200 day moving average of $244.39.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.11. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 542.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.13%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

