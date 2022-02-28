American International Group Inc. Sells 3,666 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,666 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $13,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RGA opened at $113.08 on Monday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $134.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.85.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 1.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 33.68%.

In related news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $94,422.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RGA. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

