American International Group Inc. Sells 6,996 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,996 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $11,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 94.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE:FR opened at $58.52 on Monday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $41.15 and a one year high of $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.83.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.61. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 56.90% and a return on equity of 13.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 51.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FR shares. Mizuho cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.02.

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total value of $641,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile (Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.