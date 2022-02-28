American International Group Inc. Sells 7,026 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 261,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,026 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Capri were worth $12,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 1,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in Capri in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Capri in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Capri by 838.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Capri stock opened at $68.97 on Monday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $44.25 and a 12-month high of $72.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $5,096,024.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $50,417.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,271 shares of company stock valued at $5,955,451. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CPRI has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Capri from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Capri from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Capri from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.05.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

