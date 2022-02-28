American International Group Inc. Trims Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 915,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,430 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $12,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLY. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 129.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 122.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the period. 63.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Wedbush began coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.15.

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $14.01 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day moving average of $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.18. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $15.10.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.93 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 31.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.94%.

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

