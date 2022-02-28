American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Given New $286.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $311.00 to $286.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
AMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Tower from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Tower from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $288.80.
AMT stock opened at $233.66 on Friday. American Tower has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The company has a market cap of $106.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $254.83 and a 200 day moving average of $270.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 1.30.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.06%.
In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,136 shares of company stock worth $2,403,276 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,716,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,202 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in American Tower by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,702,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,789,646,000 after acquiring an additional 953,582 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in American Tower in the third quarter worth approximately $240,259,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of American Tower by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,222,000 after purchasing an additional 900,101 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of American Tower by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,713,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,397,000 after purchasing an additional 563,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.
About American Tower (Get Rating)
American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Tower (AMT)
- Where is the S&P 500 Going From Here?
- PayPal Stock is Ready for Bargain Hunters
- Datadog Stock is a Barking Buy
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.