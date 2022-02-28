American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Given New $286.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $311.00 to $286.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Tower from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Tower from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $288.80.

AMT stock opened at $233.66 on Friday. American Tower has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The company has a market cap of $106.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $254.83 and a 200 day moving average of $270.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Tower will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.06%.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,136 shares of company stock worth $2,403,276 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,716,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,202 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in American Tower by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,702,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,789,646,000 after acquiring an additional 953,582 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in American Tower in the third quarter worth approximately $240,259,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of American Tower by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,222,000 after purchasing an additional 900,101 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of American Tower by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,713,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,397,000 after purchasing an additional 563,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower (Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

