Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) is Perceptive Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,559,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,438,114 shares during the period. Amicus Therapeutics accounts for 3.6% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $253,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 27,670.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1,967.5% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Copernicus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 63,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $773,953.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,092 shares of company stock worth $1,077,203 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $8.17. The company had a trading volume of 80,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,955,145. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $12.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average of $10.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.19.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.13). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 89.30% and a negative net margin of 81.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.14.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

