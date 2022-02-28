Analysts Anticipate Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.32 Million

Analysts predict that Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $82.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Certara’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $80.18 million and the highest is $83.60 million. Certara posted sales of $64.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Certara will report full-year sales of $293.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $290.94 million to $294.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $362.23 million, with estimates ranging from $359.33 million to $364.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Certara.

Get Certara alerts:

CERT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

In related news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $87,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jieun W. Choe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $130,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 578,389 shares of company stock valued at $15,522,911 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Certara during the third quarter valued at about $6,581,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Certara by 1,438.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 490,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,249,000 after purchasing an additional 458,990 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Certara by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 87,800 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Certara by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 11,106 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Certara by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

CERT opened at $24.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.12 and a beta of 2.03. Certara has a 1 year low of $20.73 and a 1 year high of $45.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.31.

Certara Company Profile (Get Rating)

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Certara (CERT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.