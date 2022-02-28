Analysts Anticipate Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $54.32 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) will report sales of $54.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $48.71 million and the highest estimate coming in at $62.74 million. Endeavour Silver posted sales of $60.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th.
On average, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full year sales of $170.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $165.51 million to $179.54 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $203.76 million, with estimates ranging from $167.49 million to $254.92 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Endeavour Silver.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC cut their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.73.
Shares of Endeavour Silver stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.21. 2,595,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,911,658. The company has a market capitalization of $717.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.03. Endeavour Silver has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $7.76.
About Endeavour Silver (Get Rating)
Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.
