Analysts Anticipate RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) to Announce $1.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.25 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for RCI Hospitality’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.27. RCI Hospitality posted earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that RCI Hospitality will report full-year earnings of $4.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.64 to $5.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow RCI Hospitality.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 14.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

RICK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised RCI Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Sidoti increased their price target on RCI Hospitality from $91.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Noble Financial started coverage on RCI Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ RICK traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.81. 3,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.00. RCI Hospitality has a 52-week low of $55.33 and a 52-week high of $94.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. This is a boost from RCI Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RICK. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in RCI Hospitality by 806.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new stake in RCI Hospitality during the third quarter worth $81,000. 53.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

