Analysts Expect Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) to report ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amplitude’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Amplitude will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Amplitude.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.95 million. Amplitude’s revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Amplitude from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

In other news, Director Patrick W. Grady bought 186,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.51 per share, for a total transaction of $3,819,310.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $69,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,563,748 shares of company stock valued at $49,947,941 and sold 65,228 shares valued at $3,378,868. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPL traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,995,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,033. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.07. Amplitude has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $87.98.

Amplitude Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

