Analysts Expect FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Will Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings. FirstEnergy posted earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FirstEnergy.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on FE. Bank of America boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.29.

NYSE FE traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,011,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,560,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.35. FirstEnergy has a 1-year low of $32.27 and a 1-year high of $42.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.38%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at $253,315,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 9,524.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,709,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681,540 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,236,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,798,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215,694 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 655.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,062,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

