Analysts Offer Predictions for Berkeley Lights, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLI)

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Berkeley Lights in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight expects that the company will earn ($0.33) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Berkeley Lights’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $23.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.05 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 30.99% and a negative net margin of 84.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Berkeley Lights from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Berkeley Lights from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $61.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLI opened at $7.42 on Monday. Berkeley Lights has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.42. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.65. The company has a market cap of $500.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 2.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLI. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 69.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

