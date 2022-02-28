Analysts Offer Predictions for Carriage Services, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CSV)

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Carriage Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke forecasts that the company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Carriage Services’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

CSV has been the subject of several other research reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Sidoti lifted their target price on Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

NYSE CSV opened at $50.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $838.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.02. Carriage Services has a 52 week low of $32.71 and a 52 week high of $66.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 8.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.19%.

In other news, VP Christopher Manceaux sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $55,624.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $1,360,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,020 shares of company stock worth $1,547,581. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSV. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Carriage Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,753,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carriage Services by 343.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after buying an additional 71,564 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Carriage Services by 144.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 96,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after buying an additional 56,816 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Carriage Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,362,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Carriage Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,916,000. Institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

