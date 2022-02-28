Analysts Set Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Price Target at C$12.29

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.29.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “na” rating and set a C$13.50 target price on shares of Bird Construction in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Shares of BDT stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$9.30. 20,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,456. Bird Construction has a 12 month low of C$8.10 and a 12 month high of C$10.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.80. The stock has a market cap of C$499.36 million and a PE ratio of 9.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is 38.77%.

About Bird Construction (Get Rating)

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.