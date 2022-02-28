Analysts Set F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) Target Price at $20.25

F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

FXLV has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised F45 Training from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen cut their price target on F45 Training from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on F45 Training in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded F45 Training from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

NYSE:FXLV opened at $15.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.09. F45 Training has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $17.75.

In other F45 Training news, CEO Adam Gilchrist bought 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $260,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXLV. Strs Ohio bought a new position in F45 Training in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in F45 Training during the third quarter worth $138,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in F45 Training during the third quarter worth $1,543,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in F45 Training during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in F45 Training during the third quarter worth $176,000. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

