Analysts Set HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) Price Target at GBX 1,261.89

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,261.89 ($17.16).

Several analysts have commented on HSV shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of HomeServe from GBX 1,020 ($13.87) to GBX 810 ($11.02) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($20.40) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,160 ($15.78) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

LON:HSV traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 673.50 ($9.16). 1,463,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,946. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 795.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 865.57. HomeServe has a twelve month low of GBX 659 ($8.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,218 ($16.56). The company has a market capitalization of £2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.34.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

