Analysts Set HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) Price Target at GBX 1,261.89

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2022

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,261.89 ($17.16).

Several analysts have commented on HSV shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of HomeServe from GBX 1,020 ($13.87) to GBX 810 ($11.02) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($20.40) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,160 ($15.78) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

LON:HSV traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 673.50 ($9.16). 1,463,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,946. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 795.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 865.57. HomeServe has a twelve month low of GBX 659 ($8.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,218 ($16.56). The company has a market capitalization of £2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.34.

About HomeServe (Get Rating)

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

