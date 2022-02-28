Analysts Set Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Price Target at GBX 339.33

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 339.33 ($4.61).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LGEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 406 ($5.52) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 315 ($4.28) to GBX 343 ($4.66) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

In related news, insider Henrietta Baldock bought 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.94) per share, for a total transaction of £2,288.10 ($3,111.79). Also, insider Ric Lewis bought 1,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 303 ($4.12) per share, with a total value of £3,169.38 ($4,310.32). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $862,492.

Shares of Legal & General Group stock traded down GBX 6.75 ($0.09) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 274.15 ($3.73). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,395,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,244,323. Legal & General Group has a one year low of GBX 248.95 ($3.39) and a one year high of GBX 309.90 ($4.21). The company has a market capitalization of £16.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 290.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 284.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 517.63, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

