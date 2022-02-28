Analyzing Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) & RingCentral (NYSE:RNG)

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) and RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Global Blue Group has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RingCentral has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Global Blue Group and RingCentral’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blue Group $52.18 million 22.39 -$493.03 million N/A N/A RingCentral $1.18 billion 9.94 -$83.00 million ($2.84) -44.96

RingCentral has higher revenue and earnings than Global Blue Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Global Blue Group and RingCentral, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blue Group 0 0 0 0 N/A RingCentral 0 3 17 1 2.90

RingCentral has a consensus target price of $266.14, suggesting a potential upside of 108.41%. Given RingCentral’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RingCentral is more favorable than Global Blue Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.7% of Global Blue Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.4% of RingCentral shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Global Blue Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of RingCentral shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Global Blue Group and RingCentral’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blue Group N/A N/A N/A RingCentral -17.54% -111.17% -9.06%

Summary

RingCentral beats Global Blue Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Blue Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country. The company also provides AVPS, a service which enables customers to pay in their choice of preferred currency, home or destination, at the point of sale when shopping outside of their home country. In addition, it offers currency conversion services for point of sale, e-commerce dynamic currency conversion (DCC) services, and DCC services at ATMs, as well as multi-currency processing services for online retailers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Wangen-BrÃ¼ttisellen, Switzerland.

RingCentral Company Profile (Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc. engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax. It sells its products under the RingCentral Professional, RingCentral Glip, and RingCentral Fax brands. The company was founded by Vlad Vendrow and Vladimir Shmunis in 1999 and is headquartered in Belmont, CA.

