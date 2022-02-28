Analyzing Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) and Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) and Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

This table compares Silvergate Capital and Commerce Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silvergate Capital $175.65 million 18.23 $78.53 million $2.89 41.69 Commerce Bancshares $1.41 billion 6.20 $530.77 million $4.31 16.60

Commerce Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Silvergate Capital. Commerce Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silvergate Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Silvergate Capital and Commerce Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silvergate Capital 0 2 6 0 2.75 Commerce Bancshares 3 1 0 0 1.25

Silvergate Capital currently has a consensus price target of $195.75, suggesting a potential upside of 62.46%. Commerce Bancshares has a consensus price target of $66.97, suggesting a potential downside of 6.46%. Given Silvergate Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Silvergate Capital is more favorable than Commerce Bancshares.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.7% of Silvergate Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of Commerce Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Silvergate Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Commerce Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Silvergate Capital and Commerce Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silvergate Capital 44.71% 8.87% 0.72% Commerce Bancshares 37.68% 15.44% 1.53%

Volatility & Risk

Silvergate Capital has a beta of 2.37, meaning that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commerce Bancshares has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Silvergate Capital beats Commerce Bancshares on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silvergate Capital (Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products comprise one-to-four family real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, mortgage warehouse loans, and reverse mortgage loans, as well as consumer loans and other loans secured by personal property. The company also provides cash management services for digital currency-related businesses. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

About Commerce Bancshares (Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth. The Consumer segment includes the retail branch network, consumer installment lending, personal mortgage banking, and debit & credit bank card activities. The Commercial segment provides corporate lending, including the small business banking product line within the branch network, leasing, international services, and business, government deposit, and related commercial cash management services, as well as merchant and commercial bank card products. The Wealth segment provides traditional trust and estate tax planning, advisory and discretionary investment management and brokerage services. The company was founded on August 4, 1966, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.