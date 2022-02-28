AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AnaptysBio from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AnaptysBio currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.00.

NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $31.43 on Thursday. AnaptysBio has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $37.89. The company has a market cap of $868.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.25 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.26.

In related news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 36,645 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $1,303,462.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANAB. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AnaptysBio in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in AnaptysBio in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AnaptysBio in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

