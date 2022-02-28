AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) will report ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $0.00. AngioDynamics posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AngioDynamics.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.90 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 12.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AngioDynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

In other news, CEO James C. Clemmer purchased 10,000 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.84 per share, for a total transaction of $228,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 9,836 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,279,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $173,197,000 after acquiring an additional 38,202 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 464,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,809,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 624,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,218,000 after acquiring an additional 12,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics stock opened at $23.21 on Monday. AngioDynamics has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.93. The stock has a market cap of $898.62 million, a PE ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 0.98.

AngioDynamics Company Profile (Get Rating)

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AngioDynamics (ANGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.