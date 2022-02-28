Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,600 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,500 ($47.60) to GBX 3,600 ($48.96) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anglo American from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($47.60) to GBX 3,600 ($48.96) in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Anglo American to GBX 2,900 ($39.44) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered shares of Anglo American from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,531.50.

OTCMKTS NGLOY opened at $25.45 on Friday. Anglo American has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $25.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.58.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

