Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) Insider Kevin Flynn Sells 9,155 Shares

Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF – Get Rating) insider Kevin Flynn sold 9,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.85), for a total value of £12,450.80 ($16,932.95).

APF stock opened at GBX 141.76 ($1.93) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74. The company has a market capitalization of £303.06 million and a PE ratio of -83.39. Anglo Pacific Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 119.41 ($1.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 162 ($2.20). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 139.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 133.76.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.45) price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.33) price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

