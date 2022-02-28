Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Antares Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.
Antares Pharma stock opened at $3.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Antares Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $4.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.57. The firm has a market cap of $593.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.52.
About Antares Pharma (Get Rating)
Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.
See Also
