Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Antares Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Antares Pharma stock opened at $3.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Antares Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $4.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.57. The firm has a market cap of $593.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.52.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 283,332 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 117,863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,023,196 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,924,000 after buying an additional 147,703 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 226,229 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Antares Pharma by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 169,579 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 22,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Antares Pharma by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 45,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. 48.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

