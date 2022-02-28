APA (NASDAQ:APA) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Susquehanna

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Europe increased their price objective on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of APA from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of APA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.82.

Shares of APA stock opened at $33.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.07 and a 200-day moving average of $26.29. APA has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $36.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 4.45.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a negative return on equity of 552.09% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts forecast that APA will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.31%.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Riney acquired 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.47 per share, for a total transaction of $198,261.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in APA by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,493,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,210 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in APA by 1,385.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,324,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,692,000 after purchasing an additional 10,562,493 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in APA by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,358,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,596,000 after purchasing an additional 80,497 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in APA by 1,336.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,750,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419,505 shares during the period. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in APA in the second quarter worth $86,520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

