Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Makes New $24.23 Million Investment in Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp (NASDAQ:APTMU)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp (NASDAQ:APTMU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,231,000. Alpha Partners Technology Merger makes up 0.1% of Apollo Management Holdings L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the third quarter worth $65,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the third quarter valued at $148,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the third quarter valued at about $445,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $484,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:APTMU remained flat at $$9.77 during midday trading on Monday. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,117. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.90. Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $11.88.

