Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Takes $9.63 Million Position in Coliseum Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MITA)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Coliseum Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MITA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 990,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,633,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned 0.05% of Coliseum Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition during the third quarter worth $2,514,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Coliseum Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,934,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coliseum Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coliseum Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,805,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Coliseum Acquisition alerts:

Shares of MITA stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.61. 2,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,189. Coliseum Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.68.

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Coliseum Acquisition Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coliseum Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MITA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coliseum Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coliseum Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.