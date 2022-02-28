Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Apollo Medical in a report released on Friday, February 25th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Apollo Medical’s FY2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of AMEH stock opened at $50.51 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.64 and a 200 day moving average of $74.95. Apollo Medical has a 1 year low of $23.20 and a 1 year high of $133.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.35.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 49.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 1.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Medical by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Apollo Medical by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. 30.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

