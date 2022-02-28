Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Legacy Wealth Planning LLC

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,659 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Apple comprises 5.3% of Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Apple by 0.4% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its position in Apple by 1.4% in the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.7% in the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.5% in the third quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 22,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.48.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $164.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

About Apple (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

