Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Downgraded by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Craig Hallum currently has $2.50 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $7.00.

AAOI has been the subject of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Optoelectronics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAOI opened at $3.45 on Friday. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $94.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.74.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 176,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

