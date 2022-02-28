Apron Network (APN) Trading 22.9% Lower Over Last Week

Apron Network (CURRENCY:APN) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. One Apron Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Apron Network has a market capitalization of $979,353.16 and approximately $193,935.00 worth of Apron Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Apron Network has traded down 22.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Apron Network

Apron Network (CRYPTO:APN) is a coin. It was first traded on April 9th, 2021. Apron Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,500,000 coins. Apron Network’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand. “

Apron Network Coin Trading

