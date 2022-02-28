Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.30 Per Share

Analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.56). The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($5.81) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($5.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.57) to ($4.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aptevo Therapeutics.

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on APVO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 163.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 4.9% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APVO opened at $5.69 on Friday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $39.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.50.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptevo Therapeutics (APVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.