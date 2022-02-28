Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,836 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,982 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $9,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APTV. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 24.9% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 30,343 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,324,389 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $644,124,000 after purchasing an additional 84,467 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 392.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,672 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after acquiring an additional 57,132 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Aptiv by 3.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,159,577 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $321,712,000 after acquiring an additional 80,591 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.80.

NYSE APTV opened at $136.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.05. The stock has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a PE ratio of 69.74, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 2.10. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $125.56 and a fifty-two week high of $180.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total transaction of $167,011.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $929,943.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,805,552. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

