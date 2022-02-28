APYSwap (APYS) Price Down 17.9% This Week

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. APYSwap has a market cap of $1.42 million and $162,882.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, APYSwap has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar. One APYSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0779 or 0.00000181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00043423 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,914.11 or 0.06756938 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,119.55 or 0.99981174 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00046539 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00049859 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002837 BTC.

APYSwap Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

Buying and Selling APYSwap

