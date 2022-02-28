Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC Has $2.59 Million Position in Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 122,144 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,695 shares during the period. Capstar Financial accounts for about 0.4% of Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capstar Financial were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Capstar Financial by 130.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Capstar Financial by 107.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Capstar Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capstar Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTR opened at $21.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $474.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.38 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.39.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 34.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Capstar Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate loans, mortgage banking, and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

