Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 518,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 156,630 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.49% of Arconic worth $16,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arconic by 4.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,583,000 after acquiring an additional 15,182 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arconic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Arconic by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Arconic during the 2nd quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Arconic by 16.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 534,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,038,000 after buying an additional 76,507 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARNC shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Arconic from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arconic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Shares of NYSE:ARNC opened at $31.59 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.60 and a 200-day moving average of $32.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 2.53. Arconic Co. has a twelve month low of $21.80 and a twelve month high of $38.49.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. Arconic’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Arconic Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

