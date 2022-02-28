Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 518,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 156,630 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.49% of Arconic worth $16,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Arconic by 10.9% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 80,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Arconic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,402,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Arconic by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Arconic by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 52,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 9.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arconic alerts:

Arconic stock opened at $31.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 2.53. Arconic Co. has a 1 year low of $21.80 and a 1 year high of $38.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The business’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arconic Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Arconic from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Arconic Profile (Get Rating)

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.