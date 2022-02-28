Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Trading Down 5.6%

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Rating) traded down 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09. 349,918 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 358,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.88 million and a PE ratio of -3.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32.

Get Arctic Star Exploration alerts:

About Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD)

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. The company primarily explores for diamond and niobium/rare earth deposits. Its flagship project is the Timantti diamond project consisting of two exploration permits, such as the 243 hectares exploration Solavaara Permit and the 882 hectares Vaimouso permit; and 193,700 hectares exploration reservation located in Finland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arctic Star Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arctic Star Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.