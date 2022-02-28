Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A., formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc., is based in LUXEMBOURG. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AMBP. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.96.

Shares of NYSE AMBP traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.31. 69,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,171,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.96. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $12.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at $14,423,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,534,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,007,000 after purchasing an additional 330,072 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,355,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,238,000 after acquiring an additional 94,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. 14.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

